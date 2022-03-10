Man pleads in Elk Run home invasion, Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused in a 2021 shooting and a home invasion robbery where guns were stolen has opted to plead.

Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway-Bass, 22, decided to enter an Alford plea — not admitting wrongdoing but conceding in order to take advantage of a plea deal — to some 20 charges in four separate cases Wednesday, cancelling a jury trial that began the previous day.

Under the terms of the agreement with prosecutors, Galloway-Bass pleaded to first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, conspiracy, willful injury causing serious injury and escape as well as multiple counts of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and trafficking in stolen firearms.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and Galloway-Bass will receive 25 years in prison with a mandatory 17 and a half years before he is eligible for parole.

Authorities allege Galloway-Bass and others forced their way into a home on Marie Avenue in Elk Run Heights on the morning of Feb. 23, 2021, while a mother and her children were sleeping. The intruders threatened the children, made the mother open a gun safe at the home and removed six or seven firearms.

Two days later, officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team were preparing to search Galloway-Bass’ apartment on Stardust Drive in connection with the Elk Run Heights robbery when they stopped him as he was leaving the residence.

Galloway-Bass was handcuffed, and he allegedly kicked open the back door of a squad car and ran off, according to court records. Officers found most of the stolen weapons at the apartment

Galloway-Bass remained at large until March 15, 2021, when witnesses allege he shot Michael Barron, 42, several times during an argument at Barron’s home at 712 W. Park Ave. in Waterloo during a snow storm. Officers followed tracks in the snow and detained him at another home about a block away.

Two others, Daymion Eugene Ohrt and Davon Marcell Oliver, were arrested in the Elk Run home robbery.

Oliver pleaded guilty in the middle of a December trial and is awaiting sentencing. Ohrt, accused of orchestrating the plan, is awaiting trial.

