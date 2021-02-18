Man pleads guilty to reduced to charges in Waterloo opioid death case

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man accused of selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who died of an overdose has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Marcus Anthony Sallay, 39, opted to take a plea deal offered by prosecutors Thursday morning, a day after testimony began in a trial where he faced manslaughter and drug distribution charges.

Under the plea agreement, Sallay admitted to selling drugs to 49-year-old Adam Sharkey on Feb. 14, 2017, but the state dismissed charges related to Sharkey’s death the following day.

Sallay also admitted to selling a fentanyl and heroin mixture to a confidential informant working with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force several times in February and March 2017 following the overdose death.

Salley pleaded to four counts of delivery of heroin and fentanyl with sentencing enhancements because of prior felony convictions. Prosecutors dropped the manslaughter charge, and the drug sentences were run concurrently for a total of up to 15 years with a three-year mandatory minimum.

