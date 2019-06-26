OELWEIN – A Center Point man has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in connection with an armed robbery that used SnapChat to lure the victim into the crime.
Mason Riley Mally, 20, had been charged with first-degree robbery, going armed and false imprisonment in the Feb. 23 holdup, and his trial had been scheduled for Wednesday.
But Mally pleaded guilty to going armed, a felony, and tampering with a witness, a misdemeanor, on June 17, and sentencing has been scheduled for August. He faces up to five years in prison for going armed and two years in prison for witness tampering.
Police said Mally arranged a sale over SnapChat and then traveled to Oelwein for the transaction. When he met the victim, Mally pulled out a revolver and took $1,500 in cash from the victim. He was arrested in early March.
The witness tampering charge stems from a March 21 incident where he allegedly threatened a witness to influence the witness’s testimony, according to court records.
