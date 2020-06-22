Man pleads guilty in Lime Springs bank robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LIME SPRINGS --- A former New Hampton man has pleaded guilty to charges he robbed a Lime Springs bank at gunpoint in September.

Luis Angel Vega, 27, recently of Austin, Minn., entered pleas to bank robbery and use of a firearm in a crime of violence on Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Court records allege Vega hadn't worked in six months and he and his girlfriend were two months behind in rent when he picked up a .45-caliber Colt 1911 pistol he had bought months earlier, covered his face with a balaclava and walked into the Cresco Union Savings Bank in Lime Springs on Sept. 3. He put a tool bag on the counter and told workers to fill it with money and then left with $6,869 in cash.

Despite having his face covered, workers recognized Vega because he used to have an account at the bank that was shut down after he allegedly tried to cash bad checks, according to court records.

When investigators went to Vega’s home, they found the handgun next to a 12-pack of Budweiser beer and the balaclava in his girlfriend’s Dodge Ram pickup truck, which he allegedly used as the getaway vehicle.

Vega was carrying $4,730 in cash, and another $1,368 was found on his dining room table.