ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the carjacking and death of a high school football coach.
The U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis says 23-year-old Floyd Barber pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts, including using a firearm in a carjacking in which death resulted. Barber faces sentencing Sept. 5.
Barber was involved in two carjackings, both in 2017. In October of that year, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Jaz Granderson was taken. Federal prosecutors say Barber was present when Granderson was shot and killed during the carjacking.
Granderson was an assistant football coach at De Smet Jesuit High School. He played at Northern Iowa from 2009 to 2011.
Police on hunt for
Waterloo escapee
WATERLOO -- Police are on the lookout for a man they say escaped a residential facility after he was caught with contraband.
Dalevon Henriyante Allen, 27, no address given, plead guilty in 2016 to carrying weapons, possessing a firearm as a felon and possession of marijuana, according to Waterloo Police.
After serving his time he was transferred to the men's residential facility at 314 East Sixth St.
Police say Tuesday, staff at the facility found contraband in Allen's possession -- suspected synthetic marijuana -- and before police could arrive to arrest Allen, he took off.
Police say Allen is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 175 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk County Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-8477. A reward is available, according to Crime Stoppers.
Tips may also be left at www.cvcrimestop.com. Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637).
Man arrested twice,
faces new charge
WATERLOO -- Police say a man stole baby clothes, diapers and other items from the mother of his 7-month-old daughter, then drove by her house yelling threats after police arrested him.
Dumarkcus Dewayne Gibbs, 26, of 2141 E. Fourth St., was arrested Saturday in the area of West Ninth Street and East Ridgeway Avenue and charged with third-degree burglary, a felony. On Sunday, he was arrested on a third-degree harassment charge, a misdemeanor, and is currently wanted for simple assault, a charge he picked up Tuesday.
Waterloo Police were called to 1419 Garden Ave. on Friday evening just after 8 p.m. after a woman reported seeing Gibbs leave her home carrying a large tote, and later finding several baby-related items had been stolen from her, including baby clothes, diapers, lotions, soaps and baby food.
Police described the woman as the mother of Gibbs' baby daughter.
After police arrested Gibbs on Saturday and he was booked into the Black Hawk County Jail, he was released on bond and reappeared at the woman's residence Sunday. Police, who were called three separate times Sunday afternoon, said he drove by the house numerous times yelling threats toward the woman and her sister.
He was arrested on that charge in the area of Ansborough Avenue and Black Hawk Road and released on bond Sunday.
Details weren't available on the assault charge that occurred Tuesday, except that Gibbs was currently at large.
