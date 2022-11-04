 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man not guilty of sex abuse, false imprisonment charges

061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been acquitted of charges he sexually abused a Kansas woman and held her against her will in August.

Prosecutors said Christopher Paul Rumachik, 36, “preyed” on the “low functioning” 23-year-old woman and took her from Kansas, where she was under a guardianship set up by her mother, to Waterloo where he allegedly wouldn’t let her leave the house without him and once pepper sprayed her when she tried to walk out the door.

Jurors deliberated Thursday afternoon and Friday morning before returning a verdict finding Rumachik not guilty of third-degree sex abuse, assault causing bodily injury and false imprisonment.

Christopher Paul Rumachik

The state had argued that Rumachik had used force, and the woman wasn’t able to consent. A restraining order separating the two had also been issued in Kansas, according to testimony at trial.

Defense attorney Nichole Watt said the two had met online about four years earlier on a dating app when the woman was 18 and Rumachik was also living in Kansas. The two had an on-and-off relationship that included her moving to Nashua with him in 2017 or 2018 before returning to Kansas.

The woman had wanted to come to Waterloo in 2022, the defense argued, and the two had been out in public – shopping at Walmart and swimming at the Cedar Falls aquatic center – in the weeks she was in Waterloo.

