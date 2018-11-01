CEDAR RAPIDS --- A Riceville man was sentenced to nearly three months in federal prison for illegally returning to the United States after being deported.
Sergio Aguilar-Velasco, 34, is a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States and residing in Riceville. He was sentenced after a guilty plea Sept. 4 to one count of illegal re-entry into the United States.
At a hearing, Aguilar-Velasco admitted he had previously been deported from the United States in August 2006 and illegally re-entered the United States without the permission of the federal government.
The deportation was a result of a July 2006 misdemeanor conviction for illegal entry into the U.S. following his arrest during an immigration enforcement action at a meatpacking plant in Clarion.
Aguilar-Velasco was also deported to Mexico two times in one week in April 2004 and two times on the same day in November 2006.
He was found by immigration agents at the Mitchell County Jail in July 2018 after Aguilar-Velasco was arrested for traffic violations.
While Aguilar-Velasco initially denied ever encountering immigration officials, an analysis of his fingerprints confirmed that he had been deported in 2006 and removed from the United States four other times.
He was sentenced to 84 days in prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams.
Aguilar-Velasco is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be turned over to immigration officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.