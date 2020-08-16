Man killed in Waterloo shooting

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to 556 Adrian St. at 11:42 p.m. on a report of a shooting that just occurred, according to a news release. When officers and paramedics arrived they found that a 49-year-old male had been shot. He was transported to Allen Hospital where he later died.