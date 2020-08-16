You are the owner of this article.
Man killed in Waterloo shooting
breaking top story

WATERLOO — A man was killed late Saturday in a shooting on the city's east side.

Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to 556 Adrian St. at 11:42 p.m. on a report of a shooting that just occurred, according to a news release. When officers and paramedics arrived they found that a 49-year-old male had been shot. He was transported to Allen Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. No further information is being released at this time.

Photos: Homicide Aug. 16, 2020

