Man killed in Waterloo shooting early Sunday

WATERLOO — A man was killed in a shooting early Sunday that also injured another person.

Police and Waterloo Fire Rescue responded at approximately 2:31 a.m. to a possible shooting with injuries in the 700 block of West First Street. They found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, both of whom were transported to area hospitals, according to a news release.

One man died as the result of his injuries.

This is an active, ongoing investigation and no further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Waterloo Police at (319) 291-4340, option 3.

