1 man killed, another wounded in Marshalltown shooting

MARSHALLTOWN (AP) — One man died and another was wounded in a Marshalltown shooting, police said.
Officers and medics sent to a residence around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday found two men ages 22 and 27 suffering from gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old died at the scene, police said, and the 27-year-old was taken to a hospital. Their names haven't been released.
State detectives have been called in to help with the investigation. No arrests have been reported.
