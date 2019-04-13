WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has charged a man involved in a December chase and crash in Waterloo with illegally returning to the United States.
According to the indictment handed down on April 4 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Pablo Romero-Mata, 26, was in the country without permission on Dec. 31 when he stole a woman’s Saturn while it was warming up on Arden Street and then rolled and collided with a house on Reber Avenue when officers gave chase.
Romero, who was living in Waterloo at the time, was arrested on state eluding and other charges and sentenced to 90 days in jail on March 15.
According to the new federal charge of illegal reentry, Romero had been removed from the United States in November 2015 and at some point had returned the country without authorization.
He pleaded not guilty during a Tuesday court appearance, and trial on the reentry charges is tentatively scheduled for June.
