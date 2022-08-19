Man involved in fatal shooting pleads to drug charges

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who shot and killed a would-be robber during a 2021 drug rip off has been sentenced to prison on drug charges.

Authorities allege Cedrick Ondrell Smith, 26, shot Dayton Sanders during a rain storm outside the Kwik Stop at West Ninth and Washington streets. Another person was beating Smith in his vehicle and Sanders ran up carrying a pistol at what was supposed to be a synthetic marijuana deal.

After being shot, Sanders collapsed in the median and died.

Because it was considered self-defense, Smith wasn’t charged in the shooting. But on Thursday he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of K2 with intent to deliver as part of a deal that removed sentencing enhancements.

He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutor Jeremy Westendorf said the shooting underscores the seriousness of drug crimes.

“This case does highlight the danger that is attached to illegal conduct, especially the sale and distribution of narcotics,” Westendorf said.

Authorities allege Smith was lured to the convenience store under the pretense of a K2 deal on Aug. 24, 2021. When Smith pulled up, Smith’s cousin, Daijon Jarell Stokes, ran up and began punching him while Alvonni Stone climbed into the passenger’s side of Smith’s vehicle and began grabbing for a bag of drugs and $15 in cash.

Smith started pulling away, and Sanders ran toward the car with what was later found to be an empty handgun. Smith’s gun was loaded, and he fired. Stone allegedly fired a shot as Smith sped out of the parking lot.

Stokes was convicted of a lesser assault charge. Stone was found guilty of robbery during a trial.