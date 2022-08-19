 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man involved in fatal shooting pleads to drug charges

  • 0

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who shot and killed a would-be robber during a 2021 drug rip off has been sentenced to prison on drug charges.

Authorities allege Cedrick Ondrell Smith, 26, shot Dayton Sanders during a rain storm outside the Kwik Stop at West Ninth and Washington streets. Another person was beating Smith in his vehicle and Sanders ran up carrying a pistol at what was supposed to be a synthetic marijuana deal.

After being shot, Sanders collapsed in the median and died.

082421jr-shooting-washington-3

Police investigated a shooting that broke out near a convenience store on Washington Street/U.S. Highway 218 in Waterloo as heavy storms passed through the area Aug. 24, 2021.

Because it was considered self-defense, Smith wasn’t charged in the shooting. But on Thursday he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of K2 with intent to deliver as part of a deal that removed sentencing enhancements.

He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutor Jeremy Westendorf said the shooting underscores the seriousness of drug crimes.

People are also reading…

“This case does highlight the danger that is attached to illegal conduct, especially the sale and distribution of narcotics,” Westendorf said.

Authorities allege Smith was lured to the convenience store under the pretense of a K2 deal on Aug. 24, 2021. When Smith pulled up, Smith’s cousin, Daijon Jarell Stokes, ran up and began punching him while Alvonni Stone climbed into the passenger’s side of Smith’s vehicle and began grabbing for a bag of drugs and $15 in cash.

Smith started pulling away, and Sanders ran toward the car with what was later found to be an empty handgun. Smith’s gun was loaded, and he fired. Stone allegedly fired a shot as Smith sped out of the parking lot.

Stokes was convicted of a lesser assault charge. Stone was found guilty of robbery during a trial.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

France urban rodeos crackdown: France tightens grip on motorbike rodeos after teen dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News