WATERLOO – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.
The man was walking in the Prime Mart parking lot on Broadway Street around 11 a.m. Thursday when a passing vehicle left the roadway and struck him, according to police.
The driver then fled, and another person stole the pedestrian’s vehicle, which was parked nearby.
Officers said they are investigating the collision as a possible assault.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the man to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment, and officers said his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.
Police have recovered the victim’s vehicle.
No arrests have been made in the case.
