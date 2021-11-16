Man injured in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a Waterloo man Monday night.
Officers were called to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital around 9:40 p.m. Monday after a man arrived at the emergency department with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The man told police he was shot in the area of Gates Park, which is about five blocks from the hospital. No other information about the shooting was available.
The injury didn’t appear to be life threatening, according to police.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
