Man injured in possible dog attack in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a possible dog attack that sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.

The male’s identity and condition weren’t immediately available, but police said he may be transferred from a local hospital to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

Officers were called about the incident around 5:46 p.m. Monday after a resident found the victim and took him to the hospital, police said.

The incident is believed to have happened in the 400 block of Adams Street, and it remains under investigation.

