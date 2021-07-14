Man injured in overnight shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a Waterloo man.

Details weren’t immediately available, but police said the 39-year-old man entered a liquor store at 919 W. Fifth St. at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday and told employees that he had been shot.

He apparently left the store before police and paramedics arrived, and then he showed up at a local emergency room, authorities said. He had a gunshot wound to the leg, and the injury doesn’t appear to be life threatening, according to police.

It wasn’t clear where the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made.

