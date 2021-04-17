Man injured in multiple motorcycle accident Friday night south of Raymond

RAYMOND — A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital Friday following a collision of multiple motorcycles south of Raymond.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of South Raymond Road at approximately 8 p.m. on a report of an injury accident.

According to a news release, three adult male friends were riding together in the area and got separated. One of the riders attempted to make a U turn at the crest of a hill in the area to go back and locate the others. The two riders behind crested the hill as the lead motorcycle was still in the travel portion of their lane.

All three riders lost control of their motorcycles and one sustained injuries in the accident. All of the vehicles were towed from the scene with damage.

The 30-year-old was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries. He was in stable condition at the hospital a short time later.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

