{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY – A Waverly man who was run over in a hit and run almost two weeks ago has died.

Waverly police said they were notified Thursday morning that David Schmalz, 56, had died at the hospital where he had been since the Dec. 15 accident.

Authorities said Schmalz was lying in the roadway in the 300 block of Second Street SE around 1 a.m. on Dec. 15 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Michael Gregg Yeatman Jr.

Yeatman stopped and called 911 but allegedly left the scene before officers arrived. His passenger remained at the scene.

Yeatman was charged with misdemeanor leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Remembering those we lost in the Cedar Valley in 2019

From sports icons to community leaders and from a Waterloo-born Hollywood actress to one of our own former editors, The Courier remembers local legends who have passed on in 2019.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments