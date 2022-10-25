 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man injured in Cedar Falls fire has died

ApartmentFire01.JPG

A Cedar Falls fireman pulls equipment from the engine after an apartment fire broke out on Friday.

 DONALD A. PROMNITZ

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls man who was injured in a Friday apartment fire has died.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the facts around the death of 67-year-old Douglas Fairbank, according to the Cedar Falls Police Department.

Crew with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue pulled Fairbank from his smoke-filled apartment at 3112 Boulder Drive on Friday.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation with assistance from the Iowa State Fire Marshall Division.

Firefighters found light smoke in the hallways of the building, and heavy black smoke and flames on the third floor. 

Fairbank was found unresponsive, and he was transported to a local hospital by MercyOne Paramedics. 

Firefighters extinguished the fire and checked on residents in all of the apartments in the building.  The apartment complex sustained smoke, fire and water damage.  The apartment complex contains 80 individual apartments – many of the residents are physically disabled and needed assistance in exiting the building.  The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the building owner and maintenance staff with housing options.

This is the second fatal fire for the City of Cedar Fall in just over a year. Timothy Hersey, 62, died of smoke inhalation in September 2021 when his home at 616 W. First St. caught fire. The cause of that fire hasn’t been determined.

