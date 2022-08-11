Man injured in 2020 gunfight sentenced on gun charges

WATERLOO — A man who was shot in the chest during a 2020 gunfight in Waterloo has been sentenced to prison on weapons charges.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Chad Edward Lee, 20, to up to eight years and four months in federal prison during a Thursday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. His prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities allege Lee and others were involved in shootout between members of rival criminal groups in the 100 block of Argyle Street around 2 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2020. During the battle, Lee ran out of ammunition, and as he started to flee Chandrique Yarquez Day chased him and shot him.

Lee suffered a serious injury and underwent emergency surgery.

Investigators found around 30 spent shell casings at the scene, and surveillance video showed Lee exchanging gunfire, authorities said.

Another person was shot in the leg.

After Lee was released from the hospital, Waterloo police searched his home on Aug. 26, 2020, and found a 9 mm Springfield XD. Lee admitted to taking part in the gunfight, but he told investigators he was wielding a Beretta pistol and discarded the weapon during the shooting. He said he acquired the Springfield for protection after the gunfight.

Lee was earlier sentenced to up to 10 years in state prison on intimidation charges in the shooting.

Day, 21, was sentenced up to 10 years in state prison for the shooting during a February 2022 hearing and a concurrent 10 years in federal prison on firearm charges.