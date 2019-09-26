WATERLOO – A federal grand jury has handed up an indictment charging a Waterloo man with possessing a gun stolen during a 2018 burglary.
The indictment alleges that John Lewis Good, 46, is barred from possessing firearms because of a second-degree theft conviction in 1996 and failing to comply with the sex offender registry in 2015. The new charges allege he possessed a stolen 9mm Taurus pistol and a .380-caliber Hi-Point handgun following a Nov. 21, 2018, burglary at a Carrington Avenue home.
He is charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
Following the burglary, police searched his motel room and found the Taurus and credit cards taken from the home. More than $1,000 worth of purchases had been made with the stolen cards, court records state.
Good is currently in state prison for the Carrington Avenue burglary, a November break-in at the Wishbone Restaurant and a July 2019 church burglary in Marshalltown where he allegedly stole a credit card and used it at multiple stores after absconding from the Marshalltown Residential Correctional Facility.
His prior record includes a sexual abuse conviction for having sex with a 15-year-old girl in 1996 and a 1995 burglary in Shelby County where he allegedly shot at a resident who returned home during the break-in, according to Courier archives.
