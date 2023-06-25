WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County deputies arrested a Waterloo man Saturday on charges related to allegedly eluding police and crashing a car into a tree last year.

Police said Rahkeem Threex Lewis-Williams, 31, was driving a white 2012 Dodge Journey near the corner of Sixth and Water streets on Nov. 3, 2022, when officers attempted to pull him over for operating with an expired vehicle registration.

He reportedly led them on a chase before crashing the vehicle into a tree in the 1900 block of Sycamore Street, breaking his leg and attempting to flee on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away from the car, but the Black Hawk County Jail refused to hold him there at the time because of the medical circumstances.

Lewis-Williams was arrested Saturday when deputies pulled over a suspiciously parked vehicle at the Waterloo Boat House, 707 Park Rd. Lewis-Williams happened to be inside when deputies discovered the warrants. He was booked at 11:19 p.m. without issue.

The charges include eluding while traveling over the posted speed limit -- at one point, 80 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone -- as well as interfering with official acts, leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, driving with suspended license, reckless driving and a host other traffic violations.

He’s also been charged with voluntary absence from custody, third degree criminal mischief and a first offense as a registered sex offender.

His bond was set at $54,000.