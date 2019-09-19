{{featured_button_text}}

GRUNDY CENTER – A Grundy Center man has died shortly after he was arrested on drug and driving charges on Wednesday.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Ricky Sigler suffered a medical issue shortly after being booking to the county jail on Wednesday. He was taken to the Grundy County Memorial Hospital where he became unresponsive.

Hospital staff attempted to revive him, but he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident, which is standard procedure for in-custody deaths.

An autopsy will be conducted at the State Medical Examiner facility in Ankeny.

Sigler had been arrested for third-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine on Wednesday following a traffic stop on A Avenue near County Road T-37/M Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

