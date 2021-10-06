Man identified by knuckle tattoo arrested in Cedar Falls thefts

CEDAR FALLS – Police have arrested a man in connection with a number of thefts at Cedar Falls stores, including a September incident where he allegedly shoved employees who were trying to stop him.

Police arrested 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Billington on Wednesday for warrants including second-degree theft, aggravated theft, third-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

He was also charged with interference and trespassing when he allegedly attempted to run from officers during the arrest Wednesday.

According to court records, Billington was suspected of stealing items from a boat parked on Greenwood Avenue in Waterloo on July 22.

Then on Sept. 12, Billington allegedly took a backpack from a person working at the Walmart on Brandilynn Boulevard in Cedar Falls. He then allegedly rode his bike, which was pulling a small trailer, to Scheels sporting goods on Viking Plaza where he loaded $219 worth of items in a backpack and tried to leave without paying.

Scheels workers attempted stop him, and he handed over the backpack but then pushed them out of the way and ran off, leaving his bike behind, according to court records.

Officers found Billington’s name on papers that were left in the bike trailer, and an investigator identified him, in part, by the word “OZZY” tattooed on his left knuckles, which could be seen on a surveillance video, court records state.

Officers also found meth and a scale with the bike.

Billington remained at large until around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday when a Waterloo police officer noticed him inside Walgreens pharmacy on West Ridgeway Avenue. Billington allegedly denied his identity, tried to cover his face and then ran, records state. He was detained a short distance away.

Bond was set at $30,000.

