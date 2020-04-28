Man held without bond in chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man is being held without bond following a weekend chase in a stolen car.

Police said when they finally disabled all four tires of the fleeing Pontiac G6, they found a .45-caliber Hi-Point pistol with an obliterated serial number on the front seat.

The driver, 32-year-old Anthony Kyle O’Donnell was arrested for second-degree theft, carrying weapons, interference while armed and eluding.

Officers attempted to stop O’Donnell for a traffic violation in the area of Edwards and Broadway streets around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle didn’t stop, and the low-speed chase continued on for about 20 minutes through neighborhoods until officers used anti-tire devices to bring it to an end at Columbia and Bratnober streets.

Officers determined the Pontiac had been reported stolen from C&S Car Co.

Court records show O’Donnell is also awaiting trial in connection with a May 21, 2019, traffic stop where police found a loaded .38-caliber Comanche revolver.

