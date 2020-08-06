Man held in Waterloo teen's shooting death was also shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A man arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Waterloo teen has been returned to Iowa to face charges.

And he, too, has a gunshot wound.

Andre Lamar Collier, 35, arrived at the Black Hawk County Jail on Wednesday, a week after he was detained in Texas on charges of flight to avoid prosecution and felon on possession of a firearm in the July 20 death of 15-year-old Cortez Harrison.

The felony charges carry up to five years each upon conviction.

No one has been charged with killing Harrison.

Details about what led up to the shooting haven’t been disclosed, but police said Harrison was shot in an alley in the 2800 block of East Fourth Street around 10:12 p.m., and he was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital by private vehicle and pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said Harrison was shot several times, and officers found numerous spent shell casings in the alley.

Witnesses told police that Collier was firing a handgun, and they said Collier was also hit by gunfire in the incident.