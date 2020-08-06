Man held in Waterloo teen's shooting death was also shot

-
WATERLOO – A man arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Waterloo teen has been returned to Iowa to face charges.
And he, too, has a gunshot wound.
Andre Lamar Collier, 35, arrived at the Black Hawk County Jail on Wednesday, a week after he was detained in Texas on charges of flight to avoid prosecution and felon on possession of a firearm in the July 20 death of 15-year-old Cortez Harrison.
The felony charges carry up to five years each upon conviction.
No one has been charged with killing Harrison.
Details about what led up to the shooting haven’t been disclosed, but police said Harrison was shot in an alley in the 2800 block of East Fourth Street around 10:12 p.m., and he was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital by private vehicle and pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators said Harrison was shot several times, and officers found numerous spent shell casings in the alley.
Witnesses told police that Collier was firing a handgun, and they said Collier was also hit by gunfire in the incident.
Collier apparently left Iowa after the shooting, and on July 25 police in Haltom City, Texas -- in the Dallas-Fort Worth area -- stopped a vehicle carrying Collier and others, and he was taken into custody.
Collier was found to have a gunshot wound, according to court records.
Authorities allege Collier is barred from possessing firearms because of a prior burglary case, records state.
Court officials said Collier has convictions in Texas for firearm and drug charges, and during a Thursday morning court appearance prosecutors asked the judge to keep Collier’s bond set at $200,000.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
