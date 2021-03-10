Man had photographed babysitter, child before attack

Although he tried to keep her from leaving, she eventually escaped and fled.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said it took Vasquez more than an hour to come to the door when they arrived to question him about the incident.

Public Safety Officer Kevin Hernandez said Vasquez gave a contradictory and evolving story, first saying he had been asleep since around noon and woke to police knocking at his door. Then he said he had been outside watching YouTube videos on his phone and not sleeping.

He said the babysitter was never inside his house, then changed his story to say she was acting in a flirtatious manner and had entered the house but there was no kissing or touching, Hernandez said. He said Vasquez’s account then included kissing, and he said he hugged her from behind.

Vasquez told Hernandez the babysitter then said “no” and walked out of the house unhindered.

On cross examination by the defense, Hernandez said Vasquez blew a .278 blood alcohol level on a portable breath test toward the end of the hour-long police interview. He said Vasquez showed signs of drinking but was able to walk and sit without assistance and carry on a conversation.

The state rested its case on Wednesday, and the defense didn’t call any witnesses to testify.