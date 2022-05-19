Man from fatal lovers quarrel sentenced on gun charges

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was the subject of a lover’s quarrel that led to a fatal fire in 2018 has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison on gun charges.

Police said Willie Traymone Phillips crashed his vehicle during a high-speed chase with a state trooper in August 2020, and authorities found a sawed-off shotgun in the wreckage.

On Tuesday, Phillips, 40, was sentenced to 11 years and five months in prison on a charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He will be on supervised release for three years following his prison time.

According to court records, an Iowa State Patrol trooper had pulled Phillips over Aug. 18, 2020, on U.S. Highway 20 in Black Hawk County. During the stop, trooper noticed Phillips was digging around in a bag, which was found to contain drugs.

Phillips allegedly sped off, and as the chase continued down the highway, he passed vehicles on the right and veered into the median and across two lanes of oncoming traffic before entering a field and crashing into a tree. He then ran off, leaving his female passenger injured in the vehicle. She suffered a broken arm that required surgery, according to court records.

Officers found the 12-gauge shotgun in the vehicle, and they located two digital scales, three bags with meth and a bag of K2 synthetic marijuana. After the arrest, Phillips admitted he used meth the previous night, records state.

Prosecutors said Phillips is barred from possessing firearms because of prior felony drug convictions.

In November, Phillips’ former girlfriend, Denise O’Brien, was convicted of two counts of murder for setting fire to a Dawson Street home, killing a 9-year-old boy and his mother. Prosecutors allege O’Brien had set the fire because she was upset Phillips was spending the night at the house with another woman.

Phillips and the woman escaped the fire by climbing from a second-floor window.

