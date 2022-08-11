Man from 2007 torture case arrested for gun possession

HAWKEYE — A Hawkeye man who spent prison time in a 2007 torture and kidnapping case may be headed back behind bars after authorities allegedly found two guns at his home.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Rusty Joe Barker, 38, on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $5,000.

According to court records, deputies executed a search warrant at Barker’s home at 415 E. Burger St. around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday and found a loaded 9 mm Ruger LCP on a closet shelf and 20-gauge Winchester Model 370 shotgun in the same closet with 20 shells.

Deputies also seized several boxes of .380-caliber ammo.

Court records show Barker, formerly of Waterloo, has a prior felony conviction for third-degree kidnapping and willful injury causing serious injury in connection with a 2007 case where he and others detained and beat a man at a rural Chickasaw County farmhouse.

The man was struck with a pipe and wrench and burned with a cigarette, and this captors encouraged girls to kick him in the groin, according to Courier archives. A battery charger was also hooked to his testicles during the ordeal.

Barker was sentenced up to 30 years after pleading to the charges. He was released in 2014 and discharged parole in April 2021.