WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was found with almost 100 grams of ice meth and $25,000 in cash has been sentenced to prison.

Judge. C.J. Williams sentenced Craig William Reuter, 65, to 14 years and four months behind bars on a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine following a prior drug conviction during a hearing in U.S. District in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

Following prison, he will be on supervised release for 10 years.

Authorities allege Reuter was linked to monitored meth deals in February and March 2022. When police executed a search warrant on his vehicle March 8, 2022, they found 93 grams of pure meth and $25,704 in cash.

Investigators determined $500 of that cash came from a meth purchase using a confidential source a few days earlier, court records state.

At the time of his arrest, he was on parole for an earlier drug offense and during sentencing prosecutors noted Reuter has prior convictions for drugs, driving offenses and arson for a 1993 incident where he allegedly set fire to a woodpile that spread to an Elk Run Heights home where his ex-girlfriend’s children were sleeping.

The government is pursuing forfeiture for the cash seized in the meth investigation.