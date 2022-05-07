Man found passed out, arrested on gun charges

WATERLOO — A Marion man has been arrested for weapons charges after police found him slumped over in a Waterloo parking lot early Friday.
Waterloo police arrested Jimmy Ray Willis Jr., 43, for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana.
Officers were called to the Majestic Moon parking lot, 1955 Locke Ave., around 1:45 a.m. and found Willis passed out in a Honda Accord with the engine running, according to court records.
Police noticed the odor of marijuana and found a bag of marijuana in the vehicle. Officers also found a loaded .380-caliber Stoeger Llama pistol.
Willis is barred from handling firearms because of previous felony convictions for drug and weapons charges.