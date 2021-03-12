 Skip to main content
Man found not guilty of possessing gun following club shooting
Man found not guilty of possessing gun following club shooting

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — A jury has acquitted a Waterloo man of charges in connection with a 9 mm handgun found outside his window two days after a deadly private club shooting in September.

Jurors deliberated Thursday afternoon and Friday morning before finding Sir Frank Nelson III, 26, not guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and interference while armed.

Sir Frank Nelson III

Sir Frank Nelson III: 

One person detained on unrelated charges, second person has died of injuries in Waterloo club shooting

Waterloo police were searching three apartments at a Jefferson Street building in connection with the shooting at the Sin City motorcycle club on West Fourth Street.

Prosecutors claimed that Nelson threw a 9mm CZ pistol with a laser site from his second-story bedroom window when a SWAT team entered the apartment.

But the defense said police were merely targeting Nelson because he has a prior felony and was at the club during the shooting.

Defense attorney Nichole Watt said the blinds to the bedroom window were down, and she noted the no fingerprints or DNA was found on the weapon.

Nelson is also awaiting trial on weapons charges in connection with a 9 mm Lorcin pistol tossed from a vehicle leaving the scene of a September 2018 shooting that claimed the life of 48-year-old Diane Martin, according to court records. In that case, investigators found Nelson’s DNA on the handgun, records state. 

