Man found not guilty of possessing gun following club shooting

WATERLOO — A jury has acquitted a Waterloo man of charges in connection with a 9 mm handgun found outside his window two days after a deadly private club shooting in September.

Jurors deliberated Thursday afternoon and Friday morning before finding Sir Frank Nelson III, 26, not guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and interference while armed.

Waterloo police were searching three apartments at a Jefferson Street building in connection with the shooting at the Sin City motorcycle club on West Fourth Street.

Prosecutors claimed that Nelson threw a 9mm CZ pistol with a laser site from his second-story bedroom window when a SWAT team entered the apartment.

But the defense said police were merely targeting Nelson because he has a prior felony and was at the club during the shooting.

Defense attorney Nichole Watt said the blinds to the bedroom window were down, and she noted the no fingerprints or DNA was found on the weapon.