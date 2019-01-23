Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Police found a person hiding inside a corner shop freezer after residents reported gunfire in a Waterloo neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Oliver Street around 2 p.m. after witnesses saw a person shooting at another person in the middle of the street. Residents said the gunman ducked into a house, and after police set up a parameter around the home other officers located a man hiding in the freezer area of Speedy Mart on Linn Street.

The person in the freezer was detained, and police found spent shell casings in the roadway on Oliver Street. Investigators weren’t able to locate a victim at the scene, but police said it appears no one was injured.

