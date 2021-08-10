Man found guilty of shooting girlfriend in the face in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Jurors have found a man guilty of shooting his girlfriend in the face in Waterloo.

The jury found 35-year-old Skylar Dante Williams-Rankin, formerly of Des Moines, guilty of willful injury causing serious injury and domestic assault with a weapon on Tuesday following a week of trial.

Willful injury is a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date.

Prosecutors said Williams-Rankin was involved in an argument with Eras Groves at her Waterloo home in April when he shot her from inside his car. Groves, who was standing outside the vehicle, was struck in the face with metal fragments and glass particles tearing into her cheek and eye.

She survived the shooting, but doctors were unable to remove all of debris, and she has limited vision in one eye.

Williams-Rankin initially denied a gun was involved when he talked to police, and he said the car window broke when she hit it with a hammer. He later changed his account, saying the gun fired accidentally when he moved a cloth bag it was in.

Prosecutors showed jurors that there were no bullet holes in the bag.

