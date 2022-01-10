Man found guilty of sexually abusing University of Northern Iowa student

WATERLOO — A Farley man has been found guilty of sexually abusing a University of Northern Iowa student while he was visiting friends in Cedar Falls in August 2018.

Jurors deliberated Monday morning before finding Zachary James Lindauer, 23, guilty of third-degree sexual abuse in Black Hawk County District Court.

Following the verdict, Lindauer lifted his COVID protective face shield and received a kiss from his current girlfriend, who was watching from the gallery. Sheriff’s deputies then led Lindauer from the courtroom in handcuffs to await sentencing, which will be at a later date.

The offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Lindauer had met the UNI student that night at a College Hill establishment. Prosecutors said he walked her back to her dorm and had sex with her, either by force by pushing her down when she tried to get up or by taking advantage of her incapacitated state.

Trial began last week, and the woman, who said she had been drinking vodka with friends before going to the hill, told jurors she didn’t remember much of that night. Prosecutors showed surveillance videos where the woman swayed and at one point almost stumbled into an elevator wall during the walk to the dorm.

Lindauer took the stand and testified the woman had consented.

