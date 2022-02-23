Man found guilty of murder in May 2020 fatal shooting

WATERLOO --- Stephen Phillips said he shot his friend, Terrell Flowers, in self-defense.

Jurors didn’t believe him, finding him guilty of first-degree murder after deliberating Tuesday afternoon and announcing the decision Wednesday morning.

Phillips remained calm and didn’t show any reaction behind a pandemic protection face mask when he heard the verdict.

But he refused to stand for the jury --- a customary courtesy --- instead sitting in silent protest as the panel exited the courtroom.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence without parole under Iowa law. He is currently serving a 25-year sentence for first-degree robbery for allegedly taking a car at gunpoint moments after the fatal shooting.

Last week, Phillips took the stand in his own defense, saying Flowers had knocked him to the floor, strangled him and then stood over him with a gun on the night of May 15, 2020. He said he didn’t want to get shot, so he fired his own gun.

But the four other people in the house --- Flowers’ brothers and friends --- told a different story. They said there was an earlier argument between the two that resulted in Phillips warning he was going to shoot up the house and then leaving --- prosecutors said to retrieve his gun.

Police investigators also found a text message that Phillips sent Flowers minutes before he returned to the house telling him “u fina die.”

Back at the home, witnesses said both men had guns trained on each other, and Phillips fired once when Flowers holstered his weapon. One witness said Phillips then tried to shoot him but the pistol didn’t fire because the magazine had apparently ejected to the floor.

About six minutes later, Flowers as at a Linwood Street address, threatening another acquaintance with the empty gun and driving off in another vehicle. Police caught him with the murder weapons hours later a hotel, and Phillips denied possessing the gun and denied he was at the home at the time of the shooting.

