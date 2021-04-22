Man found guilty of kidnapping, assaulting babysitter

WATERLOO – A traveling construction worker has been found guilty of pulling a teenage babysitter into a rented house where he was staying and trying to sexually assault her in 2019.
Judge Brad Harris released his written verdict during a brief hearing Thursday, finding 45-year-old Saul Santos Vasquez Martinez guilty as charged of second-degree kidnapping.
"The court also finds that defendant removed (the babysitter) from outside the residence to inside the residence. (Her) testimony is more credible than that account given by the defendant ... The removal of (the babysitter) from an outside public location to a bedroom of a private residence significantly reduced the risk of detention and is significant apart from the assaultive behavior," Harris wrote in his verdict.
The defense had argued that Vasquez was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Vasquez was also charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse causing injury, and the judge found him guilty of a lesser charge, a misdemeanor that didn’t include the injury finding.
Sentencing will be at a later date, and Vasquez remains in jail until then.
The kidnapping charge carries up to 25 years in prison, and the assault charge is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Vasquez had waived his right to a jury trial, allowing a judge to hear the evidence and decide a verdict. Testimony in the bench trial concluded in March.
Prosecutors said Vasquez had watched a 16-year-old girl and the 6-year-old she was looking after play outside near his Cedar Falls home in July 2019. He photographed them with his phone as they drew with sidewalk chalk.
When the 6-year-old went inside to watch TV, the babysitter remained outside picking up toys, and he called over to her. He grabbed her by the wrist when she approached and pulled her inside, where he groped her and led her towards the bedroom.
She eventually escaped his house, and police found him inside when they arrived.
Prosecutors said the babysitter suffered a scratch on her chest from the incident.
Authorities said Vasquez first denied any involvement, claiming he had been sleeping. He later admitted to touching her but told police he let her leave of her own will.
Authorities said Vasquez, an El Salvador native, was in the country illegally. He had been living in Kansas and came to Cedar Falls for a construction job, according to testimony at trial.