Man found guilty of kidnapping, assaulting babysitter

Vasquez had waived his right to a jury trial, allowing a judge to hear the evidence and decide a verdict. Testimony in the bench trial concluded in March.

Prosecutors said Vasquez had watched a 16-year-old girl and the 6-year-old she was looking after play outside near his Cedar Falls home in July 2019. He photographed them with his phone as they drew with sidewalk chalk.

When the 6-year-old went inside to watch TV, the babysitter remained outside picking up toys, and he called over to her. He grabbed her by the wrist when she approached and pulled her inside, where he groped her and led her towards the bedroom.

She eventually escaped his house, and police found him inside when they arrived.

Prosecutors said the babysitter suffered a scratch on her chest from the incident.

Authorities said Vasquez first denied any involvement, claiming he had been sleeping. He later admitted to touching her but told police he let her leave of her own will.

Authorities said Vasquez, an El Salvador native, was in the country illegally. He had been living in Kansas and came to Cedar Falls for a construction job, according to testimony at trial.

