Man found driving stolen vehicle leads police on brief case

According to police, a patrol officer spotted the stolen 2010 Buick Enclave around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Burton Avenue and Newton Street.

The officer attempted to pull over the Buick, but it continued on for a few blocks before pulling over in the 1000 block of West Parker Street. Backen allegedly told police the vehicle belonged to his cousin, but the owner said he didn’t know Backen, according to court records.