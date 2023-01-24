 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found driving stolen vehicle leads police on brief case

Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was arrested after he was found driving a stolen vehicle and led officers on a brief chase.

Waterloo police arrested Dallas James Backen, 27, of 1005 Creston Ave., on Friday on charges of eluding and first-degree theft. Bond was set at $11,000.

According to police, a patrol officer spotted the stolen 2010 Buick Enclave around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Burton Avenue and Newton Street.

The officer attempted to pull over the Buick, but it continued on for a few blocks before pulling over in the 1000 block of West Parker Street. Backen allegedly told police the vehicle belonged to his cousin, but the owner said he didn’t know Backen, according to court records.

