WATERLOO --- Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who fled the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility while serving time for crimes in Linn and Johnson counties.

Markez Alexander Fox, 26, was placed on escape status when he failed to return to the facility on Friday.

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 188 pounds.

He was transferred to the facility on March 27, according to corrections officials.

Fox was serving time for an October 2017 robbery in Cedar Rapids when a man was shot in the shoulder and a December 2017 theft in Coralville where a person was shot in the chest.