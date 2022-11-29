Man flees Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility

WATERLOO — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who fled from the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility while serving time for felony domestic assault.

Cody Michael Tarrance, 34, had been on work release for less than a month before he left the facility and failed to return Saturday, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Tarrance is described as a white male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 212 pounds.

Tarrance was placed on work release Nov. 8 after serving prison time for a charge of third-offense domestic assault. He has a prior voluntary absence conviction for fleeing the residential facility in March 2020.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local police.