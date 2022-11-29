 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man flees Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility

  • 0
Fingerprint
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who fled from the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility while serving time for felony domestic assault.

Cody Michael Tarrance, 34, had been on work release for less than a month before he left the facility and failed to return Saturday, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. 

Tarrance is described as a white male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 212 pounds.

Santa arrives in a ship of light during Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Tarrance was placed on work release Nov. 8 after serving prison time for a charge of third-offense domestic assault. He has a prior voluntary absence conviction for fleeing the residential facility in March 2020.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local police.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News