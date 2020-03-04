You are the owner of this article.
Man flees residential correctional facility
WATERLOO – Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a Waterloo man who fled a halfway house while serving time.

London Willis Walker, convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes, failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Tuesday night, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Walker is described  as a a 26-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, and weighing 176 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on January 8, 2020.

Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts should contact local police.

Mugshot Gallery for February 2020

