Man flees residential correctional facility

WATERLOO – Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a Waterloo man who fled a halfway house while serving time.
London Willis Walker, convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes, failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Tuesday night, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Walker is described as a a 26-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, and weighing 176 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on January 8, 2020.
Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts should contact local police.