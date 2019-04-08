{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man allegedly fled from a halfway house where he was serving time.

London Willis Walker, 25, failed to return to the Waterloo Residential Facility on Sunday night, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

He was serving time for a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. According to the Corrections officials, he had been in prison and was transferred to work release on April 2.

Walker is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts to contact local police.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

