Man flees from Waterloo work release facility
Man flees from Waterloo work release facility

Troy Edward Stewart

Troy Edward Stewart

WATERLOO --- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who fled from a halfway house where he was serving time for felony domestic abuse.

Troy Edward Stewart failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility on Thursday night.

Stewart is described as a 40-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 244 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on March 10, 2020.

Anyone with information on Stewart's whereabouts is asked to contact local police.

