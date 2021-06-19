 Skip to main content
Man fires gun, arrested following standoff in Waterloo
breaking top story

Man fires gun, arrested following standoff in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly fired a pistol during an argument, which led to a brief police standoff Friday night.

Police arrested Randy Thomas Newell, 60, of 1020 Mulberry St., for domestic abuser in possession of a firearm and reckless use of a firearm. Bond was set at $7,000.

According to court records, Newell had been involved in an argument with his wife at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, and he fired a pistol three times while his wife and others were in their home.

The wife and others fled the house, and police were called.

Patrol officers started trying to talk Newell out of the house at 11:10 p.m. The Waterloo Police Department’s tactical team was called and addressed Newell with a loudspeaker before he exited without further incident at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Court records indicate Newell was armed with a .40-caliber handgun. Police allege he is barred from handling firearms because of a 1990 domestic abuse conviction.

clip art squad cars
