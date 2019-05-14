{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man faces a possible life prison sentence for raping a man with developmental disabilities in his studio apartment in 2017.

William “Breeze” Riley, 67, waived his right to a jury trial, and on Monday District Court Judge Andrea Dryer announced she had found him guilty of third-degree sexual abuse.

The charge normally carries a 10-year prison sentence, but because Riley has a prior conviction for raping a woman in April 1988 he faces enhancements that could mean life in prison.

Prosecutors said Riley had just been released from prison and met the victim while moving into a University Avenue apartment complex in September 2017. The victim testified they had gone shopping earlier in the day, and Riley bought a pizza that they took to his room.

The victim said Riley began performing a sex act on him and pulled him back on to a bed when he tried to leave.

The man called police the following day after telling neighbors, and forensic evidence testing found Riley’s DNA, according to testimony in court.

