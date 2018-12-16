WATERLOO -- A 28-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old Waterloo girl.
David Jeffrey Turner, who listed addresses in both Dysart and Waterloo, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
Waterloo police had been called early Thursday to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on a report of a sexual assault victim in the emergency room.
Police reports indicate the victim said Turner drove her to a secluded area where the assault took place. Turner allegedly admitted to sexual contact with the girl, according to the criminal complaint.
