Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- A 28-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old Waterloo girl.

David Jeffrey Turner, who listed addresses in both Dysart and Waterloo, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of third-degree sexual abuse.

Waterloo police had been called early Thursday to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on a report of a sexual assault victim in the emergency room.

Police reports indicate the victim said Turner drove her to a secluded area where the assault took place. Turner allegedly admitted to sexual contact with the girl, according to the criminal complaint.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

Load comments