DECORAH -- An Allamakee County man has been arrested for making threats to Winneshiek Medical Center and its staff last weekend.
William Harrison Jr., 58, who address was listed as rural Allamakee County, faces charges of felony threat of terrorism and two counts of harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
He was arrested Thursday after Winneshiek County sheriff's deputies issued a search warrant at his residence.
Deputies said the incident began Nov. 24 about 1:30 p.m. when the Winneshiek Medical Center received a threat by a phone call, which was reported to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. The threat included multiple acts of violence directed to the Winneshiek Medical Center and staff.
The Decorah Police Department and Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation with the assistance of the Winneshiek County Attorney’s Office. Harrison was taken into custody without incident, and transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. Additional charges are pending.
A motive for the incident was not given.
The Decorah/Winneshiek joint Special Response Team was deployed to serve the warrant. The Iowa State Patrol, and Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office and Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance also assisted with serving the warrants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.