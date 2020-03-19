Man faces drug charges following Clarksville traffic stop

CLARKSVILLE -- Clarksville police have arrested a Mason City man on drug charges.

Police said the arrest was March 13 when they made a traffic stop on Charles Barnish, 44, of Mason City.

During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Barnish's vehicle. Police said they located marijuana, a scale used to weigh illegal substances, and more than 5 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Barnish was charged with possession with the intent to deliver, a Class B felony, possession of marijuana enhanced, a Class D felony, prohibited acts unlawful use of a motor vehicle (delivery of controlled substances), an aggravated misdemeanor, driving while license suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance.

The Clarksville Police were assisted by the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

