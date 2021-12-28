Man donned disguise to swipe catalytic converters from Waterloo school vehicles

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man donned a disguise when he chopped pollution control devices from Waterloo Community School District vehicles in September, police said.

Shane Michael Mehmen, 33, already charged with ongoing criminal conduct in the spree that caused tens of thousands of dollars of damage to large trucks and other vehicle across the Cedar Valley, picked up new theft and criminal mischief charges Monday.

Authorities allege Mehmen wore a hard hat and high-visibility reflective vest to allay suspicion when he struck the parking lot at the Waterloo Community Schools administrative building at 1516 Washington St., according to court records.

School officials Sept. 20 found that catalytic converters had been cut from eight school vehicles, with total damage in the $4,000 range, records state.

Police investigators found Mehmen had messaged a friend Sept. 18 that he was putting on the protective gear to go and steal converters disguised as a worker, court records state. At the time he sent the message, he was about a mile away from the school district address, records state.

Investigators allege Mehmen sold the converters to Steven Jones. Jones, of Raymond, was arrested in November on allegations he bought stolen converters and then sold them at a metal recycling business.

