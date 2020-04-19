Man dies in prison serving time for Postville stabbing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

POSTVILLE – A former Postville man who was convicted in a 2000 stabbing has died in prison.

Roni Kachanes, 61, died Sunday at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale where he had been housed because of a chronic illness, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

He died at 10:25 a.m. in a hospice room of what are believed to be natural causes, corrections officials said.

Kachanes was serving a 25-year term for attempted murder. He began serving his time in April 2002, according to corrections officials.

According to Courier archives, Kachanes had been convicted at trial of stabbing Avraham Holtzberg.

At the time, Kachanes had been living in a local motel and spent a night in the Holtzbergs' home. He asked if he could permanently stay with Holtzberg and his wife, but Holtzberg declined, citing Orthodox Jewish laws forbidding a married woman from sharing quarters with a man to whom she is not related.

Kachanes stabbed Holtzberg, one of the wounds landing on his neck.

